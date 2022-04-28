China has steadfastly refused to condemn the Russian invasion and rejected calls from the West to impose sanctions. Photo: AP
China’s sway over Russia not enough to impact Ukraine war, analyst says as ‘no-limits ties’ tested
- China is facing growing calls to help end the war on Ukraine before it sparks a broader conflict
- Economic interdependence and shared ideological suspicion of the West seen as driving Beijing’s reluctance to call out Moscow
