The US has been strengthening ties with Taiwan in recent years. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s invitation to White House internet event likely to trigger angry response to Beijing
- Taiwanese minister Audrey Tang will join representatives from more than 50 nations at a virtual meeting to sign a pledge on digital development
- The invitation is the latest example of the White House regularising its contacts with the island – a move Beijing is certain to bitterly oppose
Topic | Taiwan
The US has been strengthening ties with Taiwan in recent years. Photo: Reuters