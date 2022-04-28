The US has been strengthening ties with Taiwan in recent years. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s invitation to White House internet event likely to trigger angry response to Beijing

  • Taiwanese minister Audrey Tang will join representatives from more than 50 nations at a virtual meeting to sign a pledge on digital development
  • The invitation is the latest example of the White House regularising its contacts with the island – a move Beijing is certain to bitterly oppose

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 7:45pm, 28 Apr, 2022

