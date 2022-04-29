Defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei has accused the Australian government and media of distorting facts and creating tension. Photo: Handout
Defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei has accused the Australian government and media of distorting facts and creating tension. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

China hits back at Australia over Solomon Islands ‘red line’, saying ‘the Pacific is not someone’s backyard’

  • Defence ministry rejects talk of Chinese naval base on Solomon Islands as ‘purely fake news’
  • Chinese vice foreign minister Xie Feng says Australia has no right to draw red lines for sovereign nations

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 12:44am, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei has accused the Australian government and media of distorting facts and creating tension. Photo: Handout
Defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei has accused the Australian government and media of distorting facts and creating tension. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE