Relations between the two sides have already come under strain because of China’s stance on Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Relations between the two sides have already come under strain because of China’s stance on Ukraine. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

EU demands answers over employee arrested in China

  • A spokeswoman for the bloc said the Chinese national has been in detention since September 2021 and it has not been told the reason
  • A report in a French newspaper says the employee has been charged with ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ – a catch-all charge used to target dissidents

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 9:42pm, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Relations between the two sides have already come under strain because of China’s stance on Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Relations between the two sides have already come under strain because of China’s stance on Ukraine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE