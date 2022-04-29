Relations between the two sides have already come under strain because of China’s stance on Ukraine. Photo: AFP
EU demands answers over employee arrested in China
- A spokeswoman for the bloc said the Chinese national has been in detention since September 2021 and it has not been told the reason
- A report in a French newspaper says the employee has been charged with ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ – a catch-all charge used to target dissidents
