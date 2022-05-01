Ukrainian military personnel inspect the site of a missile strike in front of a damaged residential building in Dobropillia, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine renews calls to China to mediate in war with Russia
- Ukrainian foreign minister says it would be a big step to stop the humanitarian catastrophe from worsening
- Further conflict would not be in China’s interests, he says in interview with Chinese state news agency
Topic | Ukraine war
