Ukrainian military personnel inspect the site of a missile strike in front of a damaged residential building in Dobropillia, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine renews calls to China to mediate in war with Russia

  • Ukrainian foreign minister says it would be a big step to stop the humanitarian catastrophe from worsening
  • Further conflict would not be in China’s interests, he says in interview with Chinese state news agency

Mimi Lau
Updated: 4:36pm, 1 May, 2022

