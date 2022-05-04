Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the 52nd annual Conference on the Americas luncheon at the State Department, on Tuesday in Washington. Photo: AFP
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the 52nd annual Conference on the Americas luncheon at the State Department, on Tuesday in Washington. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US Secretary of State calls China the biggest violator of press freedoms, citing detention data

  • Antony Blinken condemns Beijing for detaining journalists and using technology to ‘increase surveillance, harassment, censorship’ both at home and abroad
  • Comments, which also assail China’s use of propaganda and disinformation, come during observance of World Press Freedom Day

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:57am, 4 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the 52nd annual Conference on the Americas luncheon at the State Department, on Tuesday in Washington. Photo: AFP
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the 52nd annual Conference on the Americas luncheon at the State Department, on Tuesday in Washington. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE