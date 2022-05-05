US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during an event at the State Department in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during an event at the State Department in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of China policy speech

  • The top US diplomat is experiencing mild symptoms; President Biden, whom he has not seen in person for days, is not considered a close contact
  • Blinken’s China policy speech will be moved to a date ‘in the not-too-distant future’, State Department spokesman says

Joshua Cartwright
Joshua Cartwright

Updated: 6:32am, 5 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during an event at the State Department in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during an event at the State Department in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE