US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during an event at the State Department in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of China policy speech
- The top US diplomat is experiencing mild symptoms; President Biden, whom he has not seen in person for days, is not considered a close contact
- Blinken’s China policy speech will be moved to a date ‘in the not-too-distant future’, State Department spokesman says
