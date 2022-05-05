US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has delayed a major statement on China policy after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Stop playing the Taiwan card, China tells US ahead of landmark White House speech

  • Chinese foreign ministry says relations are at a crossroads and now is the time to avoid confrontation
  • Blinken tests positive for Covid-19, delaying policy statement on Beijing

Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 8:00pm, 5 May, 2022

