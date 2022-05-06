Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says the US remains committed to its obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Pentagon says Ukraine will not distract from Taiwan arms commitments

  • Weapons support to repel Russian invasion ‘will not’ shift US focus from its obligations to provide defence support to Taipei
  • Comments follow Taiwanese defence ministry announcement of delayed howitzer delivery and doubts over this year’s Stinger order

Teddy Ng
Updated: 5:26pm, 6 May, 2022

