“The Chinese people will never forget this barbaric atrocity, and will never allow such history to repeat itself,” Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the United Nations said of the 1999 Nato bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999. He was speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. Photo: Goran Tomasevic
“The Chinese people will never forget this barbaric atrocity, and will never allow such history to repeat itself,” Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the United Nations said of the 1999 Nato bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999. He was speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. Photo: Goran Tomasevic
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

Ukraine war: China invokes 1999 Belgrade embassy bombing in attack on Nato expansion

  • China’s ambassador to the UN renews call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict
  • Nato hit on Chinese embassy two decades ago a ‘barbaric atrocity’ China will not forget

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 6 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
“The Chinese people will never forget this barbaric atrocity, and will never allow such history to repeat itself,” Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the United Nations said of the 1999 Nato bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999. He was speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. Photo: Goran Tomasevic
“The Chinese people will never forget this barbaric atrocity, and will never allow such history to repeat itself,” Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the United Nations said of the 1999 Nato bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999. He was speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. Photo: Goran Tomasevic
READ FULL ARTICLE