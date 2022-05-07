The US was warned to dial back its support for Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
China tells US it will not be scared off by sanctions over Taiwan
- Foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng tells forum that ‘unimaginable consequences’ will result if Washington pushes the issue
- Le also denies that China had advance knowledge of or supported the invasion of Ukraine and blames America for fuelling conflict
