The US was warned to dial back its support for Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China tells US it will not be scared off by sanctions over Taiwan

  • Foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng tells forum that ‘unimaginable consequences’ will result if Washington pushes the issue
  • Le also denies that China had advance knowledge of or supported the invasion of Ukraine and blames America for fuelling conflict

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:41pm, 7 May, 2022

