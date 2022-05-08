CIA Director William Burns in Washington on April 15. Photo: Reuters
Chinese calculations on Taiwan affected by Ukraine conflict, says US CIA director William Burns
- William Burns said: ‘The Chinese leadership is looking very carefully … at the costs and consequences of effort to use force to gain control over Taiwan’
- Burns said the US believed China was unsettled by the reputational damage of being associated with the ‘brutishness’ of Vladimir Putin’s military action
