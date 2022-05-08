CIA Director William Burns in Washington on April 15. Photo: Reuters
CIA Director William Burns in Washington on April 15. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese calculations on Taiwan affected by Ukraine conflict, says US CIA director William Burns

  • William Burns said: ‘The Chinese leadership is looking very carefully … at the costs and consequences of effort to use force to gain control over Taiwan’
  • Burns said the US believed China was unsettled by the reputational damage of being associated with the ‘brutishness’ of Vladimir Putin’s military action

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:34am, 8 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
CIA Director William Burns in Washington on April 15. Photo: Reuters
CIA Director William Burns in Washington on April 15. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE