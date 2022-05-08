The KMT is keen to make its voice heard in Washington. Photo: Reuters
The KMT is keen to make its voice heard in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan’s KMT opposition party reopens US office to have a greater voice in Washington

  • The office was set up this year and will be officially opened next month when party chairman Eric Chu visits America
  • The ruling DPP has increased its influence over US policymakers by maintaining an office even when in power, but the KMT shut its office in 2008

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:37pm, 8 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The KMT is keen to make its voice heard in Washington. Photo: Reuters
The KMT is keen to make its voice heard in Washington. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE