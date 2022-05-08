Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan will make a rare trip abroad to attend the inauguration of South Korea’s next president. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese vice-president on rare trip abroad to win over South Korean leader
- Wang Qishan will attend South Korean president-elect’s inauguration, signalling Beijing’s focus on ties with Seoul
- Joe Biden will also be in the region to meet Yoon Suk-yeol
