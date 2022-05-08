China’s Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s ambassador urges Chinese-Americans to help overcome ‘serious difficulties’ in two countries’ relationship
- Ambassador Qin Gang also pledged to help fight anti-Asian hate crimes at a time when racist attacks are rising sharply
- Qin told a reception for leading members of the Chinese-American community that they could help promote better understanding between the two sides
