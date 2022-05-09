China has lent Zambia US$2.1 billion over the past 20 years to build up its air force and army. Photo: AFP
How Chinese loans help fuel African military spending
- The country has signed deals with eight countries worth a total US$3.5 billion over the past 20 years to buy equipment and build bases
- The biggest borrower is Zambia, which accounts for 60 per cent of the total borrowing
