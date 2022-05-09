People get their Covid-19 booster jab inside the Taipei Metro station. Photo: EPA/EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: Taiwan invited to Biden’s second Global Covid-19 Summit

  • It is not known if Beijing is invited to the event the White House says will discuss efforts to end the pandemic and prepare for future health threats
  • Taiwan confirms invitation to virtual summit but says the name of its delegate will only be confirmed after the event, in keeping with organisers’ request

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 4:36pm, 9 May, 2022

