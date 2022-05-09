Russia supplies gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline. China’s ambassador to Russia said cooperation on energy would be strengthened. Photo: Bloomberg
China will boost ties with Russia in military tech, energy and space, top envoy says
- Zhang Hanhui tells Russian news agency that energy has been ‘the most important, fruitful and extensive area of pragmatic cooperation’
- Ambassador says the countries ‘should strengthen coordination to solve the difficulties caused by sanctions in trade settlement and logistics’
