Russia supplies gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline. China’s ambassador to Russia said cooperation on energy would be strengthened. Photo: Bloomberg
China will boost ties with Russia in military tech, energy and space, top envoy says

  • Zhang Hanhui tells Russian news agency that energy has been ‘the most important, fruitful and extensive area of pragmatic cooperation’
  • Ambassador says the countries ‘should strengthen coordination to solve the difficulties caused by sanctions in trade settlement and logistics’

Laura Zhou
Updated: 10:00pm, 9 May, 2022

