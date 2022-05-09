Technology and trade will be on the agenda when EU and Japanese leaders meet this week. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

EU and Japan to forge united front against China and Russia at summit

  • Trade and tech on agenda at gathering now framed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • Meeting will also look for ways to cooperate on infrastructure projects in Asia, source says

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 11:28pm, 9 May, 2022

