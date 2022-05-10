German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet via video link on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi tells Scholz that Europe’s security ‘should be kept in the hands of Europeans’
- Chinese and German leaders discuss war in Ukraine and other issues during video call on Monday
- Xi urges European nations ‘to make every effort’ to prevent conflict from reaching ‘point of no return’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet via video link on Monday. Photo: Xinhua