German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet via video link on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Xi tells Scholz that Europe’s security ‘should be kept in the hands of Europeans’

  • Chinese and German leaders discuss war in Ukraine and other issues during video call on Monday
  • Xi urges European nations ‘to make every effort’ to prevent conflict from reaching ‘point of no return’

Liu Zhen
Updated: 7:00am, 10 May, 2022

