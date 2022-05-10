Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Beijing on February 4. Photo: Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Beijing on February 4. Photo: Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Ukraine war to accelerate geopolitical trends, including US-China confrontations

  • Among the consequences of Russia’s invasion, analysts say, is a possibly serious erosion in China’s influence and footprint in central and eastern Europe
  • ‘The domains of war are changing,’ one analyst says, noting that several economic powers are set to use trade disputes to punish adversaries

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 6:16am, 10 May, 2022

