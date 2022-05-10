The US State Department has altered the wording of its fact sheet on Taiwan. In the new version, the State Department lauded Taiwan as a leading democracy and a technological powerhouse, saying it was a key US partner in the Indo-Pacific. Photo: Reuters
China-US ties: State Department edits Taiwan fact sheet, angering Beijing for ‘hollowing’ one-China policy
- Among changes published, the new fact sheet no longer included a declaration of its long-time position that the US ‘does not support Taiwan independence’
- Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesman says ‘political manipulation to try to change the cross-strait status quo would never succeed’
