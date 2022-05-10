Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr is expected to continue his predecessor’s approach of balancing a strong alliance with Washington and economic ties with Beijing. Photo: AP
Balancing act between China and the US in new Marcos era in the Philippines

  • Marcos Jnr may move closer to Washington but also pursue a friendly policy towards Beijing
  • Unofficial results show he has swept to a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election

Laura Zhou and Maria Siow

Updated: 10:30pm, 10 May, 2022

