Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr is expected to continue his predecessor’s approach of balancing a strong alliance with Washington and economic ties with Beijing. Photo: AP
Balancing act between China and the US in new Marcos era in the Philippines
- Marcos Jnr may move closer to Washington but also pursue a friendly policy towards Beijing
- Unofficial results show he has swept to a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election
