Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping addressed some of the testier issues in EU-China relations during talks on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping addressed some of the testier issues in EU-China relations during talks on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

In call with Macron, Xi again tells Europeans to take security ‘in their own hands’

  • Xi’s insistence that Europe take responsibility for its security – in what will be seen as a veiled swipe at the US – followed similar remarks to the German chancellor
  • The Chinese and French leaders also agreed on the need for a speedy ceasefire in Ukraine during talks, according to readouts from both sides

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 11:03pm, 10 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping addressed some of the testier issues in EU-China relations during talks on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping addressed some of the testier issues in EU-China relations during talks on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE