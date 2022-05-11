Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan (left) shakes hands with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at his office in Seoul on Tuesday after the inauguration ceremony. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea
China /  Diplomacy

China urges cooperation as South Korea’s new president takes office

  • Beijing sends Vice-President Wang Qishan to attend inauguration of Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul on Tuesday
  • Wang calls for more communication and coordination with ‘close neighbour’ on international and regional affairs

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 10:00am, 11 May, 2022

