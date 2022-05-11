An artisanal miner works at Tilwizembe, a former industrial copper-cobalt mine, near Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Trade between China and Africa was robust in the first quarter, mainly because of African exports of minerals and rare earth metals. Photo: Reuters
China-Africa trade rises in first quarter, though coming months may see a flattening
- Bilateral trade rose 23 per cent to US$64.8 billion, compared to the same period in 2021, boosted by African exports of minerals and metals
- But pandemic-related disruptions, like the lockdown in Shanghai, could limit activity in months ahead, analysts say
