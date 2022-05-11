Australian incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this week his country was “very aware of what the Chinese government’s ambitions are in the Pacific”. Photo: Reuters
China accuses Australia of having ‘ulterior motive’ when it voices concern about draft Solomons pact
- Statement from the Chinese embassy in Honiara says Beijing welcomes the Pacific nation ‘to take a ride on China’s economic development express’
- Any claim a naval base would be built in the Solomons was ‘a fake news story’, according to Chinese foreign ministry spokesman
