Australian incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this week his country was “very aware of what the Chinese government’s ambitions are in the Pacific”. Photo: Reuters
China accuses Australia of having ‘ulterior motive’ when it voices concern about draft Solomons pact

  • Statement from the Chinese embassy in Honiara says Beijing welcomes the Pacific nation ‘to take a ride on China’s economic development express’
  • Any claim a naval base would be built in the Solomons was ‘a fake news story’, according to Chinese foreign ministry spokesman

Laura Zhou
Updated: 9:00pm, 11 May, 2022

