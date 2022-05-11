China warned against an arms race in space. Photo: Shutterstock
China warns US against attempts to dominate outer space

  • China’s ambassador for disarmament affairs Li Song tells UN that an arms race in space would leave a ‘sword of Damocles’ hanging over the world
  • The US recently pledged to ban anti-satellite missile tests, but Li warned against using arms controls to secure an advantage over other countries

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 11 May, 2022

