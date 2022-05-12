Mao Zedong greets then Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos in September 1974. Photo: Twitter
Mao Zedong greets then Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos in September 1974. Photo: Twitter
That Mao kiss: will it be like the old times for China as Marcos Jnr takes helm in Manila?

  • Famous photo of Chairman Mao kissing Imelda Marcos’ hand still marks high point of bilateral relations
  • Amid claims of ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr’s victory being a win for China, observer warns against overstating family ties

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 9:30am, 12 May, 2022

