Washington maintains an ambiguous position regarding the use of military force in response to any Chinese attack on Taiwan, a policy aimed at both deterring Beijing from invading and dissuading Taipei from seeking independence.

The State Department’s fact sheet on Taiwan relations had previously stated that the United States did not support Taiwan independence.

But the language was removed, along with a phrase that Taiwan is part of China, following an update posted online on May 5. Price said such updates were made “regularly”.

“The fact sheet had not been updated in several years … I think we care most about ensuring that our relationships around the world are reflected accurately in our fact sheets,” Price said on Tuesday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian emphasised on Tuesday that Taiwan was “an inalienable part of the Chinese territory” and criticised the fact sheet change as “political manipulation of the Taiwan question”.

“The attempt to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait will hurt the United States itself,” he warned.

Tensions have been growing over Taiwan as Beijing steps up its military pressure on the island while the US forges closer ties with Taipei. Beijing considers Taiwan a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.