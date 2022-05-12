Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr celebrates as he greets the crowd outside his headquarters in Mandaluyong, Manila on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Xi and Biden congratulate Marcos Jnr on election win as China, US vie for influence
- Xi vows to strengthen relations with Manila and says the two nations are ‘partners through thick and thin’
- Biden tells president-elect he wants to seek close security ties and expand cooperation on a range of issues
