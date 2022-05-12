Russia has been hit with heavy sanctions. Photo: AP
China has gained nothing from Ukraine war and it will only prompt further breaches of international rules, says leading scholar

  • Yan Xuetong from Tsinghua University says ‘Russia is going to pay a huge price’ for the conflict, which benefits no one
  • He warns that China will also lose out because it has accelerated the reverse of globalisation, which will damage its international trade

Teddy Ng
Updated: 8:30pm, 12 May, 2022

