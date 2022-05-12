Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with European Council President Charles Michel as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen looks on. Photo: Kyodo
China linked to Russian aggression as EU and Japan vow to work together to counter Beijing
- Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Russia’s ‘worrying’ pact with China threatens to bring about a new and arbritary international order
- The two sides pledge to work more closely on political and security matters, including in areas such as Hong Kong and Xinjiang
