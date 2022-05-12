A Pakistani students’ group pays tribute to those killed in a Karachi suicide blast last month. Photo: AFP
A Pakistani students’ group pays tribute to those killed in a Karachi suicide blast last month. Photo: AFP
China calls for ‘resolute’ action from Pakistan against terror attacks on Chinese nationals

  • Chinese foreign minister urges Pakistani counterpart to ensure thorough probe into deadly Karachi attack claimed by Baloch insurgents
  • Analyst tells of frustration on the Chinese side that Pakistan seems unable to bring such attacks under control

Jack Lau

Updated: 10:04pm, 12 May, 2022

