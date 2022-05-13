Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) meets with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy prime minister of the Afghan Taliban’s government, in Kabul on March 24. A US advisory panel on China was told on Thursday that despite Beijing’s ambitions to boost its regional influence, it has confronted rising resistance from extremists. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China faces an increase in extremist threats in central Asia, US panel is told
- Witnesses tell the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission that Beijing’s engagement with governments seeking infrastructure investment may be backfiring
- Instead of a chance to fill a power vacuum after the US departure from Afghanistan, China is confronting a rise in animosity and attacks, they say
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) meets with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy prime minister of the Afghan Taliban’s government, in Kabul on March 24. A US advisory panel on China was told on Thursday that despite Beijing’s ambitions to boost its regional influence, it has confronted rising resistance from extremists. Photo: Xinhua via AP