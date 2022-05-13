A child stands on a destroyed Russian tank near Makariv in Ukraine’s Kyiv region. Photo: Reuters
A child stands on a destroyed Russian tank near Makariv in Ukraine’s Kyiv region. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

China working for peace in Ukraine ‘in its own way’, Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Denmark

  • Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod urges Beijing to use its influence to stop the war, in phone call with his Chinese counterpart
  • Wang says disputes should not be settled by war or sanctions and China’s efforts to promote peace talks and de-escalation will continue

Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 8:00pm, 13 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A child stands on a destroyed Russian tank near Makariv in Ukraine’s Kyiv region. Photo: Reuters
A child stands on a destroyed Russian tank near Makariv in Ukraine’s Kyiv region. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE