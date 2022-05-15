A strong demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, such as tank carriers, could further boost use of the yuan, an expert says. Photo: AFP
China, Russia tipped to power up energy ties as Europe weans itself off Putin’s oil and gas

  • China remains a stable buyer of Russian oil and unlikely to join Western sanctions, analyst says
  • Soyuz Vostok pipeline will expand gas trade between countries already linked by the Power of Siberia pipeline

Laura Zhou
Updated: 4:02pm, 15 May, 2022

