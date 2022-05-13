Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with President Joe Biden outside the White House. Photo: AP
China warns US not to provoke confrontation as it pushes to boost ties with Southeast Asia
- Washington recently unveiled a US$150 million package for the region, including an initiative to promote a ‘free and open’ Indo-Pacific
- Beijing said it welcomed positive engagement with the region and deepen cooperation
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with President Joe Biden outside the White House. Photo: AP