Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with President Joe Biden outside the White House. Photo: AP
Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with President Joe Biden outside the White House. Photo: AP
Asean
China /  Diplomacy

China warns US not to provoke confrontation as it pushes to boost ties with Southeast Asia

  • Washington recently unveiled a US$150 million package for the region, including an initiative to promote a ‘free and open’ Indo-Pacific
  • Beijing said it welcomed positive engagement with the region and deepen cooperation

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:20pm, 13 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with President Joe Biden outside the White House. Photo: AP
Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with President Joe Biden outside the White House. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE