A cotton harvester works in a field in China’s Xinjiang region, where there have been allegations of forced labour. Photo: AP
Lawmakers pressure EU for full ban on trade of goods made with forced labour
- Resolution will be launched next month calling for tool ‘based on best practices’ of bans in the US and Canada
- It comes amid concerns the European Commission could water down the proposal to outlaw forced labour products
