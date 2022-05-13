North Korean leader Kim Jong-un seen removing his mask in a news clip broadcast on South Korean television. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China keeping close watch on ‘explosive’ North Korean outbreak next door

  • North Korea reports first death from Omicron as fever symptoms reported by 18,000 more in a single day
  • Chinese foreign ministry reiterates pledge to help tide over the crisis as a ‘comrade, neighbour and friend’

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:56pm, 13 May, 2022

