A stretch of the new Nairobi Expressway, which hosted the Nairobi Marathon on May 8. Photo: Handout
Nairobi tollway an example of China’s new belt and road financing approach in Africa
- The expressway opening in Kenya’s capital is part of a shift by China’s Belt and Road Initiative away from debt financing towards public-private partnerships
- Chinese lenders have become more cautious in financing infrastructure projects on the continent, concerned about borrowers’ ability to repay loans
