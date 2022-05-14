US President Joe Biden says ties with Asean have entered a new era. Photo: Bloomberg
As China, US vie for influence, Asean states put their own needs first, experts say
- Washington is renewing its interest in Southeast Asia, declaring a ‘new era’ in relations with the bloc
- Sovereignty is the bottom line of the member states’ engagement with the two powers, observers say
