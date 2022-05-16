Yang Jiechi, 72, is expected to retire from the Politburo after this year’s party congress. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s top diplomat hits out at Western critics who ‘distort the truth’ on pandemic controls

  • In state media commentary, Yang Jiechi calls the country’s Covid-19 measures ‘solid and responsible’
  • He also says Beijing will firmly respond to ‘plans or deeds by the US to suppress China’ ahead of party congress

Jack Lau
Updated: 6:52pm, 16 May, 2022

