Yang Jiechi, 72, is expected to retire from the Politburo after this year’s party congress. Photo: AP
China’s top diplomat hits out at Western critics who ‘distort the truth’ on pandemic controls
- In state media commentary, Yang Jiechi calls the country’s Covid-19 measures ‘solid and responsible’
- He also says Beijing will firmly respond to ‘plans or deeds by the US to suppress China’ ahead of party congress
