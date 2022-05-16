The attack killed three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing urges Pakistan to stop terror attacks on Chinese nationals
- Premier Li Keqiang tells Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to bring to justice those responsible for a deadly attack on teachers at a Confucius Institute last month
- Sharif says security measures will be stepped up for Chinese nationals in the wake of the attack
