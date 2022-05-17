US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman (left) and US President Joe Biden attend the US-Asean Special Summit to commemorate 45 years of US-Asean relations and strengthen Asean’s central role in delivering sustainable solutions to the region’s most pressing challenges. Photo: EPA-EFE
US did not try to pressure Asean nations to distance themselves from Russia at White House summit, official says
- Special assistant to the US president Edgard Kagan says expanded US-Asean ties are ‘really critical’ to Washington’s efforts in the Pacific amid China’s rise
- Joe Biden told last week’s event America wanted a ‘new era’ in relations and promised greater cooperation over the South China Sea
