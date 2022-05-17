South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin. Photo: AFP
South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

China urges new South Korean government to avoid new cold war

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells his counterpart Park Jin that the two countries should try to overcome their differences and keep the region ‘open and inclusive’
  • Beijing is concerned about the election of Yoon Suk-yeol, a pro-US conservative who said ‘most South Koreans, especially the young, dislike China’

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 9:08pm, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin. Photo: AFP
South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE