A woman places flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church on Monday. One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting at the church in Laguna Woods, California on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Identity of California shooting suspect latest source of tension across Taiwan Strait
- US authorities had identified the suspected gunman as a Chinese immigrant and US citizen and said he had a grievance with the Taiwanese community
- But authorities in Taiwan later confirmed he was born and raised on the island, prompting an angry response from mainland Chinese on social media
