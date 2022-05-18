The EU is keen to attract Taiwanese investment in its semiconductor sector, with Taiwan producing 90 per cent of the world’s most advanced chips. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG
EU to upgrade trade ties with Taiwan
- EU acknowledges it needs Taiwanese support to execute its US$47 billion European Chips Act unveiled in February
- In Brussels on Wednesday, Taiwanese officials and European lawmakers staged a joint demonstration calling for Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Assembly
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The EU is keen to attract Taiwanese investment in its semiconductor sector, with Taiwan producing 90 per cent of the world’s most advanced chips. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG