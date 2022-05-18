The EU is keen to attract Taiwanese investment in its semiconductor sector, with Taiwan producing 90 per cent of the world’s most advanced chips. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG
China /  Diplomacy

EU to upgrade trade ties with Taiwan

  • EU acknowledges it needs Taiwanese support to execute its US$47 billion European Chips Act unveiled in February
  • In Brussels on Wednesday, Taiwanese officials and European lawmakers staged a joint demonstration calling for Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Assembly

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 7:32pm, 18 May, 2022

The EU is keen to attract Taiwanese investment in its semiconductor sector, with Taiwan producing 90 per cent of the world’s most advanced chips. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG
