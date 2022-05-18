Britain’s Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, pictured here arriving at No 10 Downing Street in April, said the UK government plans to end its foreign aid to China, with the money being spent better elsewhere. Photo: Bloomberg
UK to scrap US$16 million in foreign aid to China
- Britain’s overseas development spending in China represented a small fraction of its US$14 billion in foreign aid in 2021
- Money can be put to better use in other countries, UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Britain’s Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, pictured here arriving at No 10 Downing Street in April, said the UK government plans to end its foreign aid to China, with the money being spent better elsewhere. Photo: Bloomberg