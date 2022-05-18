Singapore has played a key role in facilitating China’s integration into the global and regional economies. Photo: Reuters
China’s new envoy to Singapore is not seen as the typical career diplomat

  • Sun Haiyan arrived in the city state on Monday and her appointment ‘could be a good signal’ for relations, observer says
  • She is a veteran of the International Liaison Department, which manages ties with political parties from other countries

Laura Zhou
Updated: 9:12pm, 18 May, 2022

